Thousands of children in the region will be off school again today, as some teachers stage another two days of strike action.

Teaching members of the National Education Union (NEU) will be walking out in a long-running dispute over cuts to pay and school funding.

The NEU rejected a 4.5% pay offer from the government.

Thousands of children in the region will be off school again today

Another walkout is planned for Friday.

It says the strike days are part of their campaign for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

In early April 2023, a pay and funding offer from the government was rejected by 98% of NEU members on a 66% turnout.

A re-ballot of NEU teacher members in state schools opened on 15 May, and will close on 28 July.

This week's dates will be the seventh and eighth of strike action for NEU teacher members in England’s state schools since the 1st February.

NUE says the strike days are part of their campaign for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

Commenting on the latest strike days, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union said it was within the grasp of Education Secretary Gillian Keegan for the action to be halted.

'Time and again the National Education Union, alongside its sister unions, have called for the Education Secretary to get around the negotiation table to settle this dispute for a fully-funded teacher pay increase.

'Time and again our calls have fallen on stony ground.

'No one wants to take strike action but when faced with an Education Secretary who clearly has no interest in settling this dispute, teachers are left with no option.'

Teacher leaders have warned the dispute could last until the Autumn.'