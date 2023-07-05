A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a nine-month-old baby.

Lancashire Police say they were called to a property in Hapton at around 1.20pm on 1 March after reports a baby boy had suffered a medical episode.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment but died four days later.

Karen Foster, 61, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and will appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on 5 July.

Ms Foster was also charged with assault, relating to an alleged attack on a one-year-old girl in Hapton on 22 March 2019.

Lancashire Police say that a 78-year-old man, who was arrested in relation to the boy's death, has been released without charge.

Police say Ms Foster is not related to either of the two victims and the two children are not related to one another.