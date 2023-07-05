A woman has died following a crash involving a bin lorry in St Helens.

Emergency services were called at 7am on Wednesday 5 July, to the junction of Broad Oak Road and Delta Road after a crash involving a car and a bin wagon.The woman, who was a passenger in the white Ford Fiesta and in her 40s, was rushed to hospital by paramedics after suffering a head injury. She died in hospital a short time later.

A 43-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The driver of the bin lorry assisted police with their enquiries.

The crash happened on Broad Oak Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the MATRIX serious collision investigation unit said: "The woman's next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them at this extremely difficult time and our thoughts are very much with them.

"Any road death causes a huge amount of heartache to family and friends left behind. My team will work relentlessly to get answers for the lady’s family and as such I would appeal directly to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information that may help to please contact the incident team."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747 or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk.