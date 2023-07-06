A schoolboy lost consciousness and bit through his tongue after taking part in a dangerous social media challenge, police have warned.

Lancashire Police say they were called to a school in Chorley on Wednesday 5 July after a group of children had taken part in an online challenge.

They say a 12-year-old boy lost consciousness and bit through his tongue. He was taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

Lancashire Police say they were called out to a school in Chorley. Credit: PA Images

Det Sgt Gem Lashley, of South CID, said: “This so-called game can be incredibly dangerous as shown by what happened to this youngster yesterday and there have been reports nationally of even more serious injuries.

"We are investigating to establish the full circumstances, but I would urge parents and carers to be aware of this craze and to look out for signs that their kids may be getting involved.

"I would also ask children directly to avoid taking part, even if they feel pressured to by their peers.”