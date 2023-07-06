Play Brightcove video

Tim Edwards spoke outside Liverpool Crown Court following the conviction of Connor Chapman for his daughter's murder

Elle Edwards' dad says his daughter's smile and positive energy has got him through the trial, which saw a 23-year-old man convicted of her murder.

Speaking to ITV News, Tim Edwards described the 'horrendous experience' his family have endured since her death.

"It's been one big blur," he said. "It's like being in a lift that doesn't stop at any floor, it just keeps going."

He added that Christmas will never be the same again for the family.

'Christmas will never be a point of celebration'

Elle, a 26-year-old beautician, was shot when Connor Chapman fired 12 shots from the Skorpion pistol into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.

Chapman was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender by helping to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting.

They will be sentenced on Friday 7 July.

Speaking outside Liverpool Crown Court, Mr Edwards, said: "We got the result we wanted, justice for Elle. That’s what it’s always been about.

"Those two cowards in there decided to drag it out for four weeks, put all these people through that and everyone else around it, involved in the case.

"I can’t thank the police enough for what they did, and we got there in the end, the right result.

"I hope them two never see another Christmas again ever in their lives."

Asked whether Connor Chapman had been hiding from him in the dock, Mr Edwards said: "I’ve had my eyes on him for four weeks and he has not looked at me once because he’s a coward; that’s exactly what he is.

"I couldn’t care less about him. I’ll never, ever mention his name. I hope he rots in hell."

'I hope he never sees another Christmas'

Mr Edwards has taken on several challenges already this year to raise awareness of the devastating impact that gun and knife crime can have on families and communities.

In May, he was joined by Liverpool comedian John May on a walk from Land's End to John O'Groats.

He described the walks as a form of 'therapy' for his loss.

'She would come in a room and light it up'

Now the trial is over, Mr Edwards says a "whole new chapter" can finally begin.

He said: "It's a new start for me and for the family because everything has been on hold for six months leading up to this day, so you can begin to live your life again."

Remembering Elle, he added: "She was always happy-go-lucky, so I think the way forward has to be in that sort of tone.

"We want to do good, happy things because that's what she would have done."

