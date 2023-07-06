A further hearing has been scheduled ahead of the re-trial of Ryan Giggs on domestic violence charges.

Giggs, 49, was not present at a pre-trial review at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

The hearing, lasting around two and a half hours, dealt with matters which cannot be reported ahead of Giggs’ trial, scheduled to begin on 31 July.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He also denies assaulting Ms Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her sister Emma Greville on 1 November 2020.

Mr Giggs was not present at the hearing at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Jurors failed to reach any verdicts during his first trial in August last year, and a re-trial was ordered.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford.

Judge Hilary Manley ordered a further pre-trial hearing to take place, at Manchester Crown Court on 18 July.

