The jury in the trial of Connor Chapman, who is accused of murdering Elle Edwards, have retired to consider their verdict.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of killing Elle Edwards, 26, and injuring five others by opening fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on 24 December last year.

Chapman denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Thomas Waring, 20, is charged with assisting Chapman by helping to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting and with possessing the gun, which is alleged to have been taken to his home in Barnston, Wirral.

Waring denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman dispose of the car.