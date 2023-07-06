A dad-of-two and former soldier was blasted by a Russian landmine while fighting in Ukraine.

James Smith, from Eastham in Wirral, stepped on a Russian landmine while in the South of Ukraine on Sunday 18 June.

The 33-year-old's team worked to clear a number of landmines about 20 metres away from Russian trenches.

James said he ran towards woodland for cover where he accidentally stepped on a landmine and was blasted.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent a number of operations, and lost one of his toes on his left foot – he then had a metal rod placed in his foot.

Doctors surgically removed shrapnel from his legs. He was given antibiotics and pain killers.

James has now been moved to another hospital in Kiev and is planning to return home to Wirral to recover.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office continues to advise British nationals against all travel to Ukraine.

James said he decided to go to Ukraine because [Russia's invasion] "seemed like a big form of bullying".

He continued: "There was no reason for Russia to invade Ukraine. They said they needed people with my exact skill set to help save lives so I went."

James travelled to Ukraine to be on the frontline just six days after the war broke out.

He had previously completed two tours of Afghanistan before leaving the British Army when his two children started school.

James' mum, Jo Farnley, 56, said her son was one of the first soldiers from the UK to volunteer in Ukraine.

She said: "He has a military background, from 16 he went to Army Foundation College and by 18 he was in the Army.

"We paid for him to go on a plastering course and he was doing scaffolding but he could never settle.

"He was just itching to be elsewhere because that's what he has been trained to do. I thought he was going to join the British Army again, I never in a million years expected he would go over to Ukraine. I was quite shocked."

James is now trying to raise funds through a JustGiving page to help him fly back home, pay medical expenses for prosthetics, and recover.

He said: "I was one of the first soldiers to go to the war and I still don't regret a thing. I'm asking for a little bit of money to try help me readjust at home.

"I don't have a sob story, I'm in good sprits. I still think whatever the negatives of this will be it will never change my mind, I made the right choice coming.

"I feel really overwhelmed by the money I've received so far, I've had old friends from school messaging me to say how proud they are of me."

You can donate to James on his JustGiving page here.