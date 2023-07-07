Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh spoke to Bernie Hollywood OBE

A special Baton of Hope has reached Parliament, having started its journey on the Isle of Man.

Aimed at raising awareness of the effects of suicide, it's part of a campaign by the journalist Mike McCarthy, whose son took his own life at the age of 31.

Bernie Hollywood, from Liverpool, carried the baton as it reached Westminster Bridge. He has raised more than £100,000 for mental health charities.

What is the Baton of Hope What is the Baton of Hope? The Baton of Hope was co-founded by Mike McCarthy, whose son Ross suffered from depression for a decade before taking his own life in 2021, leaving behind a young son, a fiancée, and a heartfelt request that his family campaign for better mental health support. Mr McCarthy is committed to honouring this final wish through the charity. The Baton of Hope aims to be the biggest suicide prevention initiative in the UK.Credit: The Baton of Hope He said: “The significance of this event cannot be overestimated."For the first time, a physical symbol that can be passed from bearer to bearer – from sufferer to sufferer – is spreading a message that we needn’t struggle alone.“ Back to top

Bernie said: "It’s a huge honour and a great privilege to carry the baton just a short distance to the palace of Westminster – really to actually increase awareness of suicide awareness around the United Kingdom.

"And to be chosen by Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillips, the founders of the baton, was huge honour really reflecting the work that my own team in the Boat of Hope have actually achieved in the last two years as well."

Bernie has been rowing solo across the Atlantic in his tiny boat called 'City of Liverpool'.

He was at sea for more than three months, taking part in the Talisker Atlantic Rowing Race.

He set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on 12 December 2022 and arrived in Antigua in April.

Bernie Hollywood set off from La Gormera in December 2022 on his small rowing boat City of Liverpool, en-route to Antigua. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns

He said: "I don’t think we are talking enough about suicide awareness.

"I think it’s gotten a huge amount better than it has over the last number of years but I think now momentum is starting to happen, people are starting to talk about it very openly.

"The stigma of suicide and suicide awareness is fading away and people are starting to talk about how they feel inside their heads and their hearts more openly now with a lot more conviction, and obviously there’s a huge amount of support out there for people that have mental health needs.

"If you look at Steve Phillips and Mike McCarthy’s story – the loss of their, loss of their daughters and their son you really, from that, you really see that you’re absolutely right."

Bernie Hollywood arriving with the Baton of Hope in Westminster. Credit: ITV Granada

Bernie added: "Hope has come out of tragedy and I know Mike’s son, who passed away through suicide, actually left a note to say that when I am gone please will you go out there and fight for awareness and say there is hope after all and that’s what Mike and Stephen done superbly with their incredible campaign over the last couple of weeks throughout the whole of the UK.

"It's sometimes really difficult to think about what I’ve achieved with regards to the row that I did.

"From that particular experience I’ve actually gained an awful lot of insight into really how you feel when you’re feeling anxious, you’re feeling depressed, you’re feeling like really there’s no hope.

"It’s certainly given me a boost with regards to the values that I now have.

"Standing here today, bringing the baton towards the Palace of Westminster, it’s fantastic that we are now really having an impact overall with regards to the awareness of this particular subject in the United Kingdom."

If you are struggling to cope, call Samaritans for free on 116 123 (UK and ROI) or contact other sources of support, such as:

