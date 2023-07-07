The family of a woman who died after a crash involving bin lorry have paid tribute to the "best mum" with a "heart of gold".

Michelle Atherton was a passenger in the white Ford Fiesta which collided with the bin lorry at the junction of Delta Road in St Helens at 7am on Wednesday 6 July.

Emergency services were called to the road and paramedics treated the 47-year-old for her serious head and chest injuries.

She was then taken to hospital for urgent treatment. The mum-of-four and grandmother later died in hospital.

Broad Oak Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The tribute said: “Our mum was the best mum that anyone could have ever dreamt or wished for.

"She had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room that she graced her presence with.]

"You will be dearly missed by your four loving children, six grandchildren and your unborn grandchild. We love you mum.

"You were taken from us too soon. We will love and cherish you forever and always.

"Michelle Maria Atherton (known to many family and friends as Shelly). We hope you rest in peace now with your mum.”

A 43-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The incident happened on the junction of Delta Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation continues, and I would like to thank members of the local community who have helped us so far.

"However I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information that may help, who we have not already spoken with to please contact the incident team.

"In addition, if you live locally or were in the area at the time and have any CCTV or dash camera footage please get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000603150.