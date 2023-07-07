A historic pub on a remote island off the coast of Cumbria has begun restoration works.

The over 300-year-old Ship Inn, on Piel Island, off the coast of Barrow -in-Furness is having work to the exterior of the building carried out.

The work will include restoration of the inn’s windows as well as the application of limewash to its walls.

The work is taking place on the exterior of The Ship Inn. Credit: ITV Granada

Aaron Sanderson, the landlord of The Ship Inn, said: “Both Piel Island and The Ship Inn are treasured by so many people in Barrow and Furness and indeed from further afield, with thousands making the journey to visit by ferry every summer.

“The island’s wildlife and atmosphere as well as the legend and history associated with The Ship Inn itself make it one of the most special and unique places in the world to me and so many others.

“It’s great that this important work is getting underway to make sure the building is safe from the often harsh coastal winters we experience here while also keeping it looking its best.

“The pub will be open as normal throughout and everyone will receive a warm welcome as usual, so no-one should be put off their visit while it takes place.”

They are taking place during the summer months so that the limewash can be applied at the temperatures required for it to provide long-lasting protection to the building.

As well as an historic pub, Piel Island is also home to the English Heritage-run Piel Castle, a now derelict structure built in the 14th Century, and several cottages.

In the 15th century, pretender to the throne Lambert Simnel landed on Piel Island declaring himself King of England.

In 2023, if you sit in the King's throne in the pub, you have to buy a round of beer for everyone. Credit: ITV Granada

Councillor Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Cabinet member for Highways and Assets, said: “Piel Island and The Ship Inn have played an important and fascinating role in the history of the area and we are very pleased, as the custodian of this special place, to be able to carry out these vital works to protect and enhance the building.

“Taking care of an important building, particularly one with such a valuable heritage and history, is usually more complicated and requires special materials or techniques to be undertaken.

“The work won’t stop anyone from enjoying a trip to Piel or the pub this season and we wish everyone who does visit a wonderful time.”

