The man who murdered Elle Edwards outside a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been jailed for life with a minimum of 48 years.

The 26-year-old beautician was killed when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots from the Skorpion pistol into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.

Chapman was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Connor Chapman was found guilty of murder at Liverpool Crown Court. Credit: Merseyside Police

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was sentenced to nine years, minus the 120 days he has already spent in custody.

Waring was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender by helping to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting.

In a hearing which can be reported following the conclusion of the trial, William England, defending Waring, said he had been attacked after arriving back at HMP Altcourse on Wednesday, 5 July.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Goose said: "What you did Connor Chapman was as wicked as it was shocking.

"I'm satisfied that you are a highly dangerous man. You carefully planned a revenge attack in gang rivalry, you had no thought for anyone else.

"The murder of Elle Edwards has caused permanent and profound grief to her family. She was a very much loved woman killed in her prime by you, Chapman."

Members of Elle Edwards’ family shouted “goodbye lad”, “scumbag” and “rat” as Connor Chapman was taken down from the dock.

More to follow.