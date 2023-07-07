Over 100 primary school pupils have been teaching visitors at Chester Zoo about conservation and sustainability.

Through presentations and exhibitions, the pupils are teaching visitors about fast fashion, the destruction of the rainforest, and the dangers of single use plastics.

One of the pupils said: “It feels quite good because we’re encouraging people to stop using single use plastics.”

The children warned about the dangers of single use plastics. Credit: ITV Granada

Ed Boyd works at Chester Zoo and helps school’s get involved in spreading awareness about sustainability.

Ed said: “The children who are involved here today are ultimately so passionate about this subject and are potentially the decision makers of the future.

"The visitors that are here are sometimes quite surprised at just how knowledgeable these students are.”

The pupils have been learning about what they can do to help the environment in school, and now they’re taking that knowledge out of the classroom to share what they’ve discovered.

One of the students said: “I used to think bamboo was completely sustainable, but after this, no.

"I found out it produces a lot of CO2.”

It's hoped that both the kids and adults will learn at the same time. Credit: ITV Granada

Emily Reid is a teacher from St Bernard’s School in Ellesmere Port, and she’s been teaching her pupils all about sustainability.

She said: “It’s bringing to life our curriculum, the children are learning things that are relevant to their life and their future.”

For Ed Boyd, activities like this are important not only for spreading awareness now, but also for making sure children understand the importance of sustainability and conservation when they grow up.

He said: “These children are going to grow up in a world where species could be disappearing.

"We could be seeing Black Rhinos disappear within their lifetimes. Orang-utans could disappear.

“By making these pledges to protect the planet. They can all make a difference.”

For now, the pupils at Chester Zoo have no shortage of tips to help people do their part for the environment.

Just a few of them are:

Try to use a bamboo straw or a metal straw

When you next buy clothes check the label on them to see what they’re made out of

Instead of buying from, like, big name brands you can just buy from second hand charity shops

Mend old clothes instead of throwing them away

Use a bag for life instead of a plastic bag

