Video Report by Granada Reports Correspondent Anna Youssef

Bury Football Club have enjoyed an emotional return to Gigg Lane.

It is the first time in four years the team have played at their home football ground.

Football is now back at Gigg Lane after a four year break Credit: ITV News

Bury FC were expelled from the Football League in 2019 amid rising debts.

Some fans went on to form Bury AFC, who represented the town in non-league football and play at Stainton Park.

The original Bury FC continued as a fan-led business entity and completed a purchase from the administrator in 2022.

It May 2023 the two clubs merged after a vote, with the promise of playing again at the home of Bury Football Club, Gigg Lane.

Huge crowds turned out for the first game back, a pre-season friendly against Bradford City.

Some supporters were emotional as they returned to Gigg Lane, saying: "Too many good people wanted to resurrect this, know they've done it and I'm over the moon.

"I'm thrilled, it's a great family day and I am just glad that football is back where it belongs.

"Four years ago today I didn't think I would see this day and it means the world to me"

Marcel De Matas, Bury FC Football Board Chairman has assured fans after a turbulent few years: "We lost our club four years ago and we have been working hard in the background, it is a fantastic achievement for everyone that we are here today back playing football at Gigg Lane."

On Sunday 9 July Bury play another pre-season friendly against Preston North End .