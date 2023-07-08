A debate on the Summerland fire is to be held in the House of Commons, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the disaster.

MPs will meet in parliament on Wednesday 12 July to discuss the tragedy.

The fire saw a total of 50 people die after a fire spread through a leisure complex in the Isle of Man on 2 August, 1973.

The adjourned debate will be held after Prime Minister's Questions.

The fire was brought under control by around 9:10pm, with the first bodies recovered shortly before 11:00pm. Credit: Adrian Ashurst

Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, raised the issue to the Leader of the House of Commons on Thursday 29 June.

Mr Madders said: "I was astonished to learn that despite this terrible tragedy happening, this house has never debated the subject.

"So I did try and get a Westminster Hall debate when the relevant department were responding. I was unsuccessful but I will be trying for an adjournment debate.

"If that is not possible, would the Leader of the House give some time before recess for us to debate the matter because it is important that we get matters on the record before the 50th anniversary?"

In response, Penny Mourdant said: "I shall make sure the relevant department has heard what he has to say today."

Over 80 people were also injured in the fire. Credit: Noel Howarth

Summerland was the worst peacetime loss of life in a fire disaster since the blitz, and many who suffered feel the catastrophe has never been truly recognised.

It is widely recognised that if lessons had been learnt from the blaze, it could have foretold the Grenfell disaster.

A campaign group are calling on the Isle of Man Government to apologise for what they describe as '50 years of suffering'.

Chief Minister of the island, Alfred Cannan, will be making a statement in Tynwald to readdress the disaster on 18 July.

The 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster is on 2 August 2023.

