The moment a car ploughed into a shop in Warrington has been caught on CCTV cameras.

Malcolm Hunt, who owns Kranzle Aquaspray said he thought it was ram raid when he was alerted to the footage and could have "potentially lost everything" after the crash.

He said: "I thought it was a ram raid. I rang the police and their response was awesome, they arrived in probably less than two to three minutes. They stayed there also all night until it was secured."

The car remained in the shop for four weeks as they waited for the clean up, insurance and contractors to rebuild.

Malcolm said "We had to try and work from the back workshop, not ideal but must be done."

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident."A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, criminal damage and failing to stop at a collision. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."