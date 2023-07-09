Driver rescued from car in Liverpool as heavy rain causes flooding

Emergency services helped the woman, who had become stranded on the flooded road in Mossley Hill, Liverpool. Credit: PA

Emergency services had to rescue a driver from her car in Liverpool after heavy showers and thunderstorms caused disruption across the UK.

The woman had become stranded on the road in Mossley Hill where the road had become flooded.

A yellow weather warning had previously been issued by the Met Office, which was in place between 9am and midnight on Saturday.

Two women protect themselves from the heavy rain. Credit: PA

Elsewhere, in Speke, shoppers were captured sheltering themselves from the conditions under plastic bags.

Several flood warnings remain in place on Sunday, however it's expected to be a drier day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Temperatures are set to remain in the low 20s.

Further showers on Sunday, but a fresher feel

