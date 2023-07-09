Bosses at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool have issued an apology to a Mum of five after she waited 42 hours in the Accident and Emergency Department.

Dawn Mullholland has submitted a formal complaint to the Liverpool University Hospital NHS Trust after her "horrific" experience at Aintree Hospital, where she says she was left in "incredible pain" for days.

Mrs Mullholland who was suffering with kidney stones, infection and sepsis said while the majority of staff were doing their best under "shocking" conditions, but believes the NHS is so overloaded it has become dangerous.

The 54 year old who owns a tattoo business in Liverpool, went to the Aintree Hospital Accident and Emergency department just after 5pm on Sunday 18 June with a very high temperature, acute pain in her kidney area and vomiting.

She was promptly triaged, had an x-ray and bloods taken. By 9.30pm she was told she had a suspected kidney stone, kidney infection and possible sepsis, which can be very dangerous and potentially fatal.

Mrs Mullholland said: "It was a Sunday evening and the waiting room was chaotic. There were people fighting, I felt really vulnerable and unsafe. There was very little security."

She went on to spend 42 hours in that waiting room and was forced to sit on the floor for a time with no trolleys available.

"I had suspected sepsis, so I should have been on antibiotics within and hour, but I didn't get them for five hours," she added.

"I was sat in excruciating pain on hard chairs and on numerous occasions on the floor. Other patients were also sat on the floor. After 36 hours I was given a trolley to sleep on with the nurse admitting that 36 hours in these conditions and in pain is ridiculous."

Eventually, she was admitted to a ward where she remained for 10 days. She is now recovering at home but says she has been scarred by her experience in hospital and deeply concerned about the state of the NHS.

Mrs Mullholland continued: "I spoke to so many nurses who were all really struggling. They actually told me to make a complaint because they think that's the only way things might change."In January of this year Aintree's emergency department was handed a rating of inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who inspected the service last October.

The CQC found that patients were 'at risk of harm' in the overwhelmed department, which had exceeded its maximum capacity during the inspection.

Dr Peter Turkington, Executive Managing Director of Aintree University Hospital, said: “I’d like to apologise to Dawn for her experience at our hospital and we are in touch to address her concerns directly.

"Staff in our A&E department are working incredibly hard to deliver safe care in what remain very challenging circumstances, with high demand and very sick patients, and we will learn from Dawn’s experience to ensure we identify and implement areas for improvement.”