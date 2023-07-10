Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Correspondent Ann O'Connor

High school students have been put on trial to learn more about the British legal system.

The pupils at Hazelwood in Bury are one school working with Salford University's law department in Greater Manchester to give state school pupils an insight into a legal career.

It is not just a lecture but a real life mock up of a trial, complete with wigs and gowns for the would-be barristers and judges.

The project is designed to encourage kids from state schools into the legal profession. Latest figures from the Solicitors

Regulation authority show those from lower income households are less represented in the sector:

58 per cent of lawyers are from a professional socio-economic family background, compared to 37 per cent nationally and 59 per cent in the legal sector

12 per cent of lawyers are from an intermediate background, compared to 24 per cent nationally and 18 per cent of the legal sector

17 per cent of lawyers are from a lower socio-economic background, compared to 39 per cent nationally and 23 per cent of the legal sector.

Sarah McNeill from the University law school said they came in as school children and left as lawyers.

The Assistant Headteacher at Hazelwood High School Louise Norman, hopes the session shows pupils the possibilities open to them and the way they can get into a job in law.

The teenagers' court case involved a compensation claim from a burglar who'd been shot in the leg by a man on his allotment late at night.

The judges decided to award him compensation but not £35,000 which was what he wanted.

The lessons the students learned were invaluable.

