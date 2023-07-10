Greater Manchester Police are investigating a shooting on a residential street in Wigan.

Officers were called to reports of a firearms discharge at a property on Fisher Close in Worsley Mesnes on Saturday 8 July 2023 at around 10pm.

Thankfully no injuries were sustained at the scene and with a number of lines enquiry ongoing, officers are now appealing for help with the investigation.

Enquiries have revealed two vehicles may have been used by the offenders during a number of incidents in the build up the to the shooting.

The first vehicle is a black Vauxhall Corsa, registration PK21 NBB and the second a black Peugeot 308 with the registration YD59 RVJ.

Both these vehicles have now been recovered.

Officers are appealing for dashcam, doorbell, CCTV footage or eyewitness accounts of these vehicles acting suspiciously on Rose Avenue, Prestt Grove and Fisher Close in Worsley Mesnes.

Police think the cars were on Prestt Grove in the lead up to the shooting Credit: Google Maps

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: "We understand any incidents involving firearms can raise some serious concern in the community and since the report on Saturday night we have been working hard to establish the full circumstances.

"I am appealing for witnesses who have seen the vehicles and their occupants in the days leading up to the discharge and I am especially interested to hear from anyone in the area of Fisher Close both during the early hours of Saturday 8 July and then later that night around 10pm.

"Patrols remain in place to provide visible reassurance whilst we continue to identify those responsible and I would urge the local community to report anything they may have seen out of the ordinary from the weekend.

"You can do this by calling 0161 856 7501 or 101 quoting incident 3918 of 08/07/2023. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...