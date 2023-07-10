Play Brightcove video

This video shows Portia before she began her diet

A pot-bellied pig, who topped the scales at 26 stone can walk again after being put on a strict diet.

Portia was fed junk food and fizzy drinks while kept as a pet in a one-bed flat in Manchester for seven years

She now slimmed down to 9st 4lbs after being taken to the Whitegate Animal Sanctuary in Wirral, Merseyside.

Now Portia has slimmed down after beginning her diet

Sanctuary founder Laura Whelan said: "Portia came to us last summer. She was living in someone's flat, being fed junk food, biscuits and Coca-Cola.

"I'd never seen an animal that fat. She could barely walk."

"By that time she'd already lost the use of one leg because of her weight and was almost lame."

She's now half her size and is living her best life on pig pellets, fruit and vegetables."

The sanctuary said when she first arrived she was being bullied by the other pigs - they were eating her food because she wasn't quick enough, now she can run with her food and eat it in peace.

