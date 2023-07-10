Three times Speedway world champion and former Belle Vue Aces rider Jason Crump believes that there is now a "huge shift in dynamic" for women to be a success in the sport.

Crump, along with fellow track legend Greg Hancock and Grand Prix Race Director Phil Morris will be the main tutors at a Women's Speedway Academy, which is backed by the governing body for motorsport, FIM.

It will take place at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester on 4 and 5 August.

Crump said: "It’s a big shift in dynamic for women in speedway.

"This is very much ground zero for women racing in speedway. It’s a long road to success but it starts here with this new structure of the APTI FIM Women’s Academy.

Jason Crump says this is a "trailblazing moment for the sport" Credit: Taylor Lanning

"We don’t really know where this journey will take us. Women racing in speedway has been tried before but has failed to catch on because of the lack of support.

“That is now in place with the FIM and it will be fascinating to see how it unfolds.

"Around 25 years ago people would have laughed about England’s women winning the Euros in 2022.

"People may have scoffed at a woman beating the men at darts in the world championship. Yet Fallon Sherrock has done it and now has been awarded an MBE.

"All of these success stories start with the right opportunities and platforms at some stage. This is speedway’s turn for women.

"We already have some prospects. Katie Gordon became the first NORA British Women’s Champion on the Isle of Wight last year, which was the first event of its kind."

Katie Gordon says the FIM investing in women's speedway is 'awesome' Credit: Taylor Lanning

British Champion Katie Gordon, from Knutsford, admits she has been blown away by the big names backing the project.

Along with Crump, Hancock and Morris will be Great Britain Team bosses Rob Painter and Vicky Blackwell along with their backroom staff.

Ex-British Champion Rory Schlein will also be on hard for advice for the Academy days.

Katie said: "It’s massively inspiring to have these names working with us and wanting us to progress.

"I feel very lucky to be given this opportunity. The FIM has taken a huge step and invested in women in speedway and that’s so awesome for us all.

"I know this will mean more competition and maybe harder for me to win future titles. But bring it on, that’s the best way for me to improve.

"I wake up every day of the week wanting to be the world champion, just the same as any guy does. I don’t see any reason why I can’t achieve that.

“I’ve already got a great rivalry with Celina. We are great pals off track but it’s about time I beat her and I’m working hard to make that happen."

Manchester born and based MotoGP presenter Natalie Quirk believes that the new Academy is a huge step for women in the sport.

Quirk was previously a reporter on the Women’s Super League in football and hopes women can make the same rapid progress.

She said: "A successful woman rider would be huge for speedway. It would be terrific for an entirely new audience and make a big impact in the media as well.

“It’s brilliant that the FIM has taken this step to make it happen. I’m delighted and proud that ATPI and Belle Vue are hosting such a groundbreaking event."

Belle Vue take their Premiership title defence on the road this week, starting with their third trip to Wolverhampton’s Monmore Green Stadium on Monday 10 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...