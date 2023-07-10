A teenage girl left with serious injuries a van fell into a deep ravine in Lancashire has now died.

Police were called shortly after 7pm on Friday 7 July, after a Mercedes Sprinter van left the carriageway of the A56 Accrington Bypass slip road which leads on to the A679 Burnley Road.

Lancashire Police say the van crashed through a metal barrier and down a steep ravine below.

The 15-year-old female passenger, named by her family as Bonny Rae Barrow, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital.

She was later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital where she died.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries including a number of fractures and was taken to hospital.

He has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with mobile or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with the loved ones of the young girl who has sadly lost her life.

"While we have made an arrest our investigation is ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who either saw the collision itself, or the van beforehand, or who has any footage which could assist in our investigation, to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1253 of 7 July.

