Jurors in the murder trial of nurse Lucy Letby have been sent out to start their deliberations.

Ms Letby is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others in the neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

The 33-year-old, originally from Hereford, has denied all charges during the nine month trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The jury of four men and eight women now has the task of deciding if Letby is guilty or not guilty of the counts which relate to seventeen different children.

For the past week, the trial Judge Mr Justice James Goss, has been giving jurors a summary of all the evidence they have heard over the course of the trial which started last October.

The prosecution alleged she was "a constant and malevolent presence" who was the "common denominator" when babies either died or became seriously ill whilst on the ward.

Neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital Credit: CPS/Cheshire Constabulary

She is said to have deliberately harmed the infants in various ways, including by injecting air intravenously and administering air and/or milk into the stomach via nasogastric tubes.

She also allegedly added insulin as a poison to intravenous feeds, interfered with breathing tubes and inflicted trauma in some cases.

Justice Goss told the jury: "It will be for you on all the evidence you have heard to reach verdicts."

Lucy Letby denies all the charges with her defence saying she has been wrongly blamed for the infant's deaths.

Countess of Chester hospital where nurse Lucy Letby worked Credit: ITV Granada

When giving evidence last month she told the court she “had always wanted to work with children” and that she “only ever did her best to care for them".

Her defence says she is being made to take the blame for "inadequate care" at the hospital.

Mr Justice Goss has told the jury of eight women and four men to approach their deliberations in a "fair, calm, objective and analytical way".

He told them to cast aside emotion or any feelings of sympathy or antipathy.

Mr Justice Goss added: "You are under no pressure with time."

Letby denies seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder between June