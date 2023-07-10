A couple from Blackpool have been banned from keeping animals for a decade after their Jack Russell Terriers were found "emaciated and close to death."

Ryan Seel and Debbie Slater from Peter Street, Blackpool, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to three of the dogs, and failing to meet the needs of the six pets following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Jack Russell being weighed by RSPCA staff Credit: RSPCA

The dogs, two male and four female Jack Russell Terriers, went on to make a full recovery and have since been rehomed.

Two environmental protection officers from the local authority had visited the couple's home last December.

It followed complaints after noise and welfare concerns about a dog being left out in the garden for long periods were reported.

One of the officers told the court: “When I entered I asked them what was going on and their response was there was nothing wrong with the dogs.

"We could see one of the Jack Russell's ribs and hip bones."

The dogs - Jack, Sasha, Angel, Coraline, Junior and Jazz - were removed from the house and taken for urgent veterinary treatment.

A vet who examined them said three of the dogs were given body score conditions of just one out of nine and only weighed between 1.4kg and 1.6kg (3.08 - 3.5 lbs).

All three were so small, they could all fit in a cat basket, used to transport them.

The vet who treated them said: “Three of the dogs were fully emaciated, with not only no body fat but severe loss of muscle as well.

"They had so few reserves they could not maintain their own body temperatures and I would say from experience, were within 24 hours of dying."

They were taken to the RSPCA Blackpool & North Lancs branch’s animal centre in Stalmine, where - along with the three other Jack Russells - they were cared for and rehomed.

The court heard when the inspector returned to collect them in January 2023, all three dogs had gained weight and were barking loudly and bouncing at the gate.

In addition to the ten year ban on keeping all animals, Seel was given a 12 month community order and 100 hours of unpaid work. Slater was given a 12 month community order and a four month curfew between the hours of 9pm and 7am.

Speaking after the case, RSPCA chief inspector for Lancashire, Simon Small, said: “It’s clear from the condition the dogs were found in, they may not have lived much longer had they not been rescued.

“We’d urge people to seek timely advice and support if their pets appear to be losing weight or if their personal circumstances change.”