A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died after being punched outside a bar in Bury.

Officers were called to reports on an assault on Silver Street in the town centre at around 4.30am on Saturday, 8 July.

It is believed the 35-year-old victim was punched and fell to the ground. He was treated by officers and paramedics at the scene, but later died in hospital.

A 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assault and bailed.

On Sunday 9 July, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers on the scene on Silver Street. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent and Head of GMP’s Major Incident Team, Chris Bridge said: "A murder investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

"My thoughts are with this man’s loved ones who have suffered an unimaginable loss from this tragic and unacceptable incident.

"Officers are following a number of lines of enquiries to understand how this happened and identify who is responsible. We would like to thank the public for supporting our investigation and continue to encourage anyone who has mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage that may show the incident or aftermath to submit it through the MIPP portal.

"You can also contact the investigation team on 0161 856 3635 or by calling 101 quoting log number 655 of the 08/07/2023.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."