An investigation is underway after a 'disturbance' at a house in Trafford.

A major emergency response was called out to the incident on Riddings Road in Timperley at around 2.30pm on Sunday, 9 July 9.

Forensics and detectives remained at the scene throughout the afternoon and late into the evening as investigations were carried out.

Officers were called to the scene on Riddings Road. Credit: MEN Media

Residents reported how police and paramedics swarmed the street, as a large cordon was put in place.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, police said.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "At approximately 2:30pm today, officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Timperley. A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assault and investigations are ongoing.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community. A visible police presence will remain around the area for some time whilst officers conduct their enquiries."

