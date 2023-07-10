Police have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in his 80s in Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police were called to a house on Riddings Road in Timperley on Sunday 9 July at around 2.30pm to reports of a domestic disturbance.

Emergency services found him in a critical condition.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Despite the best effort of medical professionals, he died a short time later.

Police and forensics on the scene in Timperley. Credit: MEN Media

A man arrested remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw from GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has sadly died.

"Our Family Liaison Officers continue to liaise with them and ensure they are fully updated.

“We have launched an investigation to piece together the full circumstances surrounding his death.

"I have no doubt that the community are shocked and are worried to hear the news about the death of the man, but I would like to reassure them this is an isolated incident and at this stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else."