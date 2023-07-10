A murder investigation has been launched after a 36-year-old man died following a 'fight' in Levenshulme, Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Rushmere Avenue at around 8.50pm on Sunday, 9 July where the victim was found with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Officers on the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Crime scene tape remains in place around a number of terraced houses on the street and forensic officers have been pictured on the scene.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.50pm on Sunday 9 July 2023, officers were called to reports of a fight between two men on Rushmere Avenue, Levenshulme.

"The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found with serious injuries and sadly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage."

