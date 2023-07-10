Cumbria Police say they are concerned for the welfare of two boys who have gone missing in Grange-over-Sands.

Olly Given, 13, and Jaxon Roundtree, 12, have been missing since Sunday 9 July at around 10.40 am.

Olly is described as white, of stocky build, with brown hair and an orange fringe. He was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms and a black t-shirt.

Jaxon is white and of slim build. He was wearing green shorts and a black t-shirt.

The boys are thought to be together and have connection to Liverpool and Preston. Both are known to travel by train.

Cumbria Police say they are concerned for their welfare and are keen to hear from anyone with information on their whereabouts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...