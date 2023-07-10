Salford Red Devils have championed the launch of Greater Manchester’s biggest ever sponsored walk due to take place in September to tackle homelessness in the region.

The team blew the starting whistle on the launch of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity’s brand new campaign, Circle Home, announcing that they are dedicating their home game against Warrington Wolves on Friday 8 September or the cause.

It furthers the Super League team’s involvement in the annual ‘Tackle the Tough Stuff’ campaign.

Circle Home will take place from Friday 8 September to Monday 11 September, with everyone in Greater Manchester invited to complete one or more stages of the GM Ringway, Greater Manchester’s Walking Trail.

The 300km trail is broken down into 20 stages, circling the whole of the city region, with every leg accessible by public transport. Would-be walkers are encouraging to find out more and start fundraising by clicking here.

The walk will take place over three days Credit: Circle Home

On Friday 8 September, one of the many walks over the weekend will end at Salford Stadium, with the opportunity to watch the game and be part of a united effort to tackle homelessness.

Paul King, Managing Director of Salford Red Devils said: "We are so proud to give our support to this campaign and to be working with the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity in spotlighting and tackling one of our region’s most urgent of social issues.

"We are committed to being there for our community - just as our community are so often there for us - and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Salford Stadium in September."

One of the walks will end at Salford Red Devils stadium Credit: Salford Red Devils

Circle Home is aimed at getting people out enjoying Greater Manchester’s stunning natural spaces, all while raising money for a good cause.

Andy Burnham said: "I am always inspired by the community of Greater Manchester coming out in droves to support Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity in their mission to end rough sleeping and homelessness across our city-region.

"What we’re doing is working. But we cannot stop now."

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham Credit: PA

"Circle Home offers everyone in Greater Manchester the opportunity to reap the benefits of exploring the great outdoors whilst raising money for an important cause.

"It’s great to launch this event in partnership with Salford Red Devils, a community club doing their bit for the community. Their support means a lot to the charity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...