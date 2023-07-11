Play Brightcove video

Video by ITV Granada Reports Merseyside correspondent Andy Bonner

Hundreds of people gathered in Chester for a parade taking pride in disability, bringing together a diverse range of people from across Cheshire.

Lorna Cooper from Chester Link was among the crowds.

"It's amazing to have this much community support for us and the wider disability community, to get the word out there for our staff do. It's just brilliant. "

The parade was a celebration but also draws attention to the various challenges facing people too.

Megan Allmark has been researching disability access in the arts Credit: ITV Granada

Megan Allmark has been researching accessibility in theatres.

"I had to a Team Zoom chat and see what accessibilities are available."

Arm and arm with Megan, Sarah Cat said: "For the performing arts, a lot of the buildings around here are old. And the accessibility isn't great."

"But they are making changes, but they're just very slow at the moment of doing it, because of financial issues at the end of the day."

Sheila Beach from Bread Togethe said: "We're in 2023 and a lot of places have made made changes so I don't see why we can't."

The The Parade helped launch the cultural centre's annual Kaleidoscope Festival which celebrates neurodiversity. Credit: ITV Granada

Paul Wilshaw an actor and disability activist was on the Parade too and said: "I've got learning disabilities and cerebral palsy."

"I get quoted, you don't look disabled. That's the whole point. What do people actually expect people with disabilities to look like?"

"We will all be disabled in one way through old age, from disability from life experience or from birth. Let's start owning it."

The event was organised by Storyhouse and the parade helped launch the cultural centre's annual Kaleidoscope Festival which celebrates neurodiversity.

A diverse of people celebrated disability Pride in Chester for the third year in a row Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Theo is 16 and loves the event.

"People like pride because it's making people happy. And people say get your hands up. Even though it's a parade."

This is Chester's third disability pride parade - thought to be the only one of its kind in the country this year.

And with the burst of sound, colour and movement, their message is hard to ignore.

