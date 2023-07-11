A man has been charged with the manslaughter of Piotr Ludwiczak in Bury.

Pioter, 35, died in hospital following an incident on Silver Street on Saturday 8 July.

Brook Marshall-Byrne, 19, from Prestwich Hills, has been charged with manslaughter and affray and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 July.

Greater Manchester Police say Piotr's family have been kept updated with the progress of this investigation and continue to be supported by officers.

Following his death, Mr Ludwiczak's family paid tribute to him: "Piotr, also known as Peter, was loved by his family and friends. He had a giant personality and loved making people laugh, he certainly made his partner and young son smile every day.

"Piotr was well-liked by everyone he met, both in the UK and Poland. He was a gentleman, always keen to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.

"Piotr worked hard to provide for his family and was never happier than when he was spending time with them. He was loved by many and there are no words to describe the pain that is now being experienced by all that knew him.

"The family are devastated beyond belief and find it hard to imagine life without him."

