Video report by Granada Reports Entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore

An actor is taking her book about her struggles with bipolar to the stage in a new show called ‘A Night with Me, Myself Bipolar Brenda’.

Natasha Rea has created the stage play inspired from her memoir about a "happy soul with a chaotic mind".

Natasha, who has acted in Bad Blood and Coronation Street, is bringing her book to life to the stage. She has struggled since she was 14 with bipolar disorder.

The show debuted in her hometown of Manchester at The Hope Mill Theatre. It sold out to standing ovation audiences.

Natasha Rea is aiming to bring more awareness about living with bipolar disorder. Credit: ITV Granada

Natasha said: "It is exhausting, it's exhausting being me every day anyway.

"My son explains bipolar Brenda really well.

"'He says, she's venom. When my mum is weak, she comes out.'"

When asked what a person can to to better understand the condition, Natasha said, "Educating yourself, listening to people.

"You're 20 per cent more likely to take your own life if you have bipolar."

Natasha with her son Luciano. Credit: Family photo

Based on Natasha's real-life journey, the show tells the story of Lily who has run off to the sun-soaked Balearic island to take a temporary break from her life as a single mother and carer for her elderly mama, while also trying to manage her volatile condition.

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, who has backed Natasha's campaign said: "The journey that Tash has been on is incredible.

"I defy anyone in that audience not to be moved and not to be in mass hysterics.

"This is going to be on screen, that's my Mystic Meg prediction."

