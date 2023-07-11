Pictures of a ham sandwich and a can of Stella Artois lager have helped take down a drugs gang based in Blackpool.

Richard Wylie and Richard Whiteside were caught as part of a national operation to fight organised crime, following the takedown of EncroChat, after pictures shared on the service were matched to one of their homes.

Encrochat was an encrypted global communication service used exclusively by criminals. Its servers were taken down in 2020 following an investigation led by the National Crime Agency and Lancashire Constabulary.

Richard Wylie (L) and Richard Whiteside Credit: Lancashire Police

After an investigation by Lancashire Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Team they were able to prove that Wylie and Whiteside were the owners of Encrochat handles Somesnail and Peppershirt.

Pictures Whiteside shared on the service were matched to his address in Blackpool and helped trap the pair.

Photos sent on EncroChat were matched to one of the gang's homes Credit: Lancashire Police

Richard Wylie, 36, formerly from The Stables, Thornton, was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A cocaine, conspiracy to transfer and conceal criminal property and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of Class A to others.

When police searched Richard Whiteside's home on Mickeldon Road, Blackpool, they found a quantity of cash in a drawer. The 55-year-old was jailed for four years after admitting conspiracy to transfer and conceal criminal property and possessing criminal property.

Cash seized from Whiteside's address Credit: Lancashire Police

Police still want to speak to two other men as part of the investigation.

Daniel Hindley, 40, and Jamie Finney, 37, are believed to be abroad and detectives are asking anyone with information about them to get in touch.

Detective Chief Insp James Edmonds said: "Like many other users of EncroChat, the criminals operating in Lancashire will have mistakenly thought that they could traffic drugs with impunity, under the radar of the police – our successes as part of Op Venetic show how wrong they are."

Police still want to speak to Jamie Finney (L) and Daniel Hindley (R) Credit: Lancashire Police

DCI Edmonds added: "We continue to work both with the NCA and other forces across the region and the UK to take the fight to criminals and ensure there are no safe spaces in Lancashire for serious and organised criminals, including those who seek to profit from a class A drugs trade which fuels violence and exploitation in our communities.

"This sort of activity is just one aspect of our continued fight to tackle serious and organised crime.

"I hope this sends a clear message to the public of our determination to rid communities of this sort of criminalisation and to make our streets safer."

