The family of a man who died after being 'punched' outside a bar have paid tribute to a much-loved dad with a 'giant personality'.

Piotr Ludwiczak, 35, was rushed to hospital from the scene of the incident in Bury, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Saturday 8 July.

He died in hospital the following day.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and enquiries are currently ongoing.

Police enquiries have suggested Mr Ludwiczak was punched before falling to the ground.

Officers on the scene on Silver Street. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Ludwiczak's family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have now paid tribute to the dad who was 'loved by many'.

A tribute shared on behalf of the family said: "Piotr, also known as Peter, was loved by his family and friends. He had a giant personality and loved making people laugh, he certainly made his partner and young son smile every day."Piotr was well-liked by everyone he met, both in the UK and Poland. He was a gentleman, always keen to lend a hand to anyone who needed help."Piotr worked hard to provide for his family and was never happier than when he was spending time with them. He was loved by many and there are no words to describe the pain that is now being experienced by all that knew him.

"It is difficult to comprehend that Piotr has died under such tragic and needless circumstances and it is heartbreaking to know he will never walk through the door and hug his son again. The family are devastated beyond belief and find it hard to imagine life without him."

