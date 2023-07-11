Two people have died following a 'serious incident' at the Southern 100 Road Races in the Isle of Man.

Organisers say the incident involved 'two riders, a marshal and a spectator', which resulted in two fatalities.

No further details have been released on who was involved in the fatality.

In a statement, the organisers said: At around 6.50pm this evening, Tuesday 11th July 2023, a serious incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course in Castletown.

"The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and it is with deep sadness that we regret to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities. "We pass on our deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved.

"At this time, we are unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus is to support those involved.

"The Coroner of Inquests has been informed."

The incident was red-flagged at the end of the 1,100cc practise session.

The qualifying session that was due to take place tonight has been cancelled. Credit: Dave Kneen

The Southern 100 Road Races attracts over 300 riders each year, with fans travelling to the island to witness the action on the Colas Billown Circuit.

A further update on the incident is due to be released 'in due course'.

