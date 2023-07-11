Play Brightcove video

Liam Broady spoke to Granada Reports Sports correspondent David Chisnall

The UK’s tennis number five Liam Broady was the last British man standing at Wimbledon but now he’s ready to take on the Davis Cup in Manchester.

Liam was born in Stockport and started playing when he was four years old.

He said: "It’s amazing, I got back late last night and just feels nice always coming home, getting back here and feels a bit strange being back in the tennis centre here. I’ve spent many years playing on these courts here.”

At this year’s Wimbledon, Broady was one of three British men to exit the Singles Draw in one day including Cam Norrie and Andy Murray.

For him it was his best ever Wimbledon yet.

Liam Broady says this year's Wimbledon was his best one yet Credit: PA

Liam said: "Whirlwind, would be the summary. I wasn’t really expecting much, I wasn’t really feeling confident going into it and then a day or two before, sort of felt like I found my game and grew into the tournament."

He went on to win £130,000 in prize money.

"The problem is, tennis is an expensive sport so I'm gonna be ploughing all of that back into the tennis. That’s the great thing about the wild card from Wimbledon, you can fund the rest of your year," he said.

Liam also said it was "amazing" to get 'good luck' tweets from Manchester City before and during the tournament.

Manchester is one of the four host cities of this year’s group stage finals of the Davis Cup, with the AO Arena hosting the tournament on 12-17 September.

It will mark the first time Manchester has hosted it since 1994.

The Davis Cup is regarded as the men's 'World Cup of Tennis, and will sees national teams from around the world compete to be named as World Champions of the sport.

Liam said: "It’s absolutely massive, for tennis and for the people of Greater Manchester. I think that the participation in Greater Manchester overall is high.

"So I'm hoping to get lots of people to support, we're competing against Switzerland, Australia and France so two grand-slam nations as well.

"It's very different to Wimbledon. It's much louder and much more of a party, so the crowds can get much more involved."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...