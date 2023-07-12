Play Brightcove video

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham spoke to Granada Reports about the plans to close many ticket offices in England

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says he's considering a legal challenge to halt a consultation to close the majority of train ticket offices.

Most railway ticket offices in England face being shut down under a new set of consultations aimed at reshaping how stations are run.

Train operators across the country are asking passengers to have their say on the plans, unveiled by industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

Unions and disability groups have expressed concerns over a lack of access to traditional ticket offices. Credit: PA Images

Mr Burnham said: "I'm hugely concerned that the voices of disabled people are being excluded. The consultation is not in easily accessible formats.

"Are rail companies saying the 12 per cent of people that use ticket offices don't matter?

"I am considering legal action, this can't just be rammed through.

"The really must put a proper consultation in place. We are going to fight back in Greater Manchester against that."

Around three out of five stations have a ticket office.

The vast majority are owned and run by train operators, which are under pressure from the government to save money amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There are concerns that the move could lead to job losses, and put some vulnerable passengers such as those who are disabled or elderly off train travel.

The Rail Delivery Group says that times have changed significantly over the past few decades, with just 12% of tickets sold at offices today, compared to 82% in the mid-90s.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...