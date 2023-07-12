Cheshire woman has husband's baby two years after he died from cancer

A woman who underwent IVF to have her partner's baby two years after he died from a brain tumour, is supporting calls for more research.

Lauren McGregor, who lives near Hale Village, Cheshire, lost her husband, Chris, 37, in July 2020.

But he had banked his sperm before gruelling rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and Lauren gave birth to their baby son, Seb, in May last year.

Warning signs about Chris's condition arose in 2013 when he began to have hot flushes.

He was initially diagnosed with flu and sent home from work.

But when he started to forget her name Lauren began to suspect that something else was wrong.

Lauren says: “Chris phoned me from work.

"The reception was bad, and we got cut off. We had always agreed he would be the one to call back if that ever happened, but he didn’t call. He called a bit later to tell me he was being sent home.

"He told me he hadn’t called me back earlier, because he couldn’t think what my name was. I drove him to hospital, but the nurses weren’t too worried about him and said he should continue with his flu medication, but I was begging them to scan his head.

"I just had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right.”

A CT scan revealed a tumour and he was diagnosed with astrocytoma, a common type of brain tumour in both adults and children, in December 2013.

Lauren said she was in shock when she researched the condition and found the average lifespan was 10 years.

Chris was put on steroids to reduce swelling around his brain, and he was given anti-seizure medication because they thought he may have epilepsy.

Surgeons at the Walton Centre in Liverpool removed 95 per cent of the tumour.

In January 2017, Chris, who is also dad to Wade, 19, started six weeks of radiotherapy and six months of chemotherapy after a scan showed the tumour had grown.

Because the treatment was likely to affect Chris’ fertility, he banked his sperm.

Chris and Lauren “went back to living a normal life” after his first treatment Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chris and Lauren “went back to living a normal life”.

But in November 2019 Chris said he felt pressure in his head again.

Lauren said: “He said it felt like his skull was going to split open. We went to A&E at Whiston Hospital where an MRI scan found the tumour was growing. It also revealed a secondary tumour on the other side of his brain.

"We had gone back to normal life and doing normal things and we’d learnt not to let Chris’ prognosis take over our lives. We thought we had got the tumour under control, so this hit him quite hard.

“We decided to try alternative therapies; Chris went on the alkaline diet, and he also started taking THC cannabis oil.

"At £900 a month, it was very expensive, but it was worth it. A check-up scan in March 2020 showed the second tumour had vanished, so we stopped the therapies.

"Six weeks after the good news, I noticed Chris was acting a bit strange and he kept forgetting where he’d put things in the house.

"He had a scan which showed the original tumour had completely spread across the middle of Chris’ brain. They showed me the scan; it was just devastating to see what it had done to his brain.”

On 19 July 2020, Chris died in hospital with his wife by his side, aged 37.

A year later Lauren began IVF using his frozen sperm and she discovered she was pregnant on September 12.

Lauren gave birth to Seb in May last year Credit: Liverpool Echo

She's now adding her voice to the campaign by the Brain Tumour Research charity to help collect 100,000 signatures on its petition to increase research funding, in the hope of prompting a parliamentary debate.

Lauren says, "Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, but the Government gives so little to research the disease. We’ve got a massive killer, but the Government doesn’t do anything, it doesn’t seem fair.”

The charity is calling on the government to ring-fence £110m of current and new funding to kick-start an increase in the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year by 2028.

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, says, “ We are so grateful to Lauren for supporting our petition and helping to raise awareness."For too long governments have put brain tumours on the ‘too difficult to think about’ pile. Five years after the Government announced £40 million for brain cancer research, just £15m has been spent.

"Patients and families continue to be let down by a funding system that is built in silos and not fit for purpose.“If everyone can spare just a few minutes to sign and share, we will soon hit the 100,000 signatures we need and help find a cure, bringing hope to families whose loved ones have been affected by brain tumours.”