Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

A charity that supports victims of honour based crimes has said the abhorrent views that Shafilea Ahmed rebelled against are still very much a reality.

It's 20 years on since 17-year-old Shafilea Ahmed was murdered in Warrington by her parents in a so called honour killing.

An honour killing is the murder of an individual, either an outsider or a member of a family, by someone seeking to protect what they see as the dignity and honour of themselves or their family

A vigil was held in Shafilea's memory in Warrington to remember the girl who's life was cut short because she defied her parents traditional culture.

Shafilea Ahmed was subjected to years of abuse by the people who should have cared for her the most.

Shafilea Ahmed's parents were jailed for a minimum of 25 years. Credit: PA Images

Shafilea, who moved to Warrington with her parents, drank bleach on a trip to Pakistan as her parents tried to force her into marriage.

They then killed her as she fought against a system trying to take away her freedom.

Her parents, Iftikhar and Farzana, were jailed for a minimum of 25 years for her murder in 2012.

Shafilea Ahmed was murdered by her parents in 2003. Credit: PA Images

Saliha Rashid said: "Shafilea was trapped, she didn't see a way out. All she wanted was to live a normal life, like people her age.

"She said 'I'd rather I was dead', because she was being suffocated by her family.

"There is a way out. There is a way to break free of the shackles, it takes a lot of courage.

"Sadly, Shafilea Ahmed and others were unable to do so and paid the price with their lives."

Police forensic officers examine the riverbank next to the River Kent in in Sedgwick, near Kendal, where Shafilea's body was discovered Credit: PA Images

John Dwyer, Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: "We don't know the scale of it really.

"I think there is no honour at all in any violence. I genuinely do not know the scale of it in Cheshire and I would suggest none of my colleagues across the country do either.

"It is very much underneath the radar.

"We need the victims to have the confidence in the police to get the information we need to get a conviction."

The coffin of Shafilea Ahmed arrives at the Warrington Islamic Community Centre in Cheshire. Credit: PA Images

Every year, 15 women every year will be murdered by their families for so called honour. Tens of thousands more will be harmed because of abusive cultural practices.

Khatra Paterson said: "I was violated. Parts of my genitalia were taken away from me.

"It does happen in numerous communities."

Savera UK is working to end 'honour'-based abuse (HBA) and all harmful practices, through direct interventions and safeguarding

