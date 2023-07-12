*This article contains some distressing images*

Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been named as two of the worst places in the country for illegal dog fighting, according to the RSPCA.

The animal charity released the new figures as part of their Cancel Out Our Cruelty Campaign.

The figures show the north of England is the worst area for dog fighting between 2019 - 2023. The charity uncovered and dealt with 482 incidents of dog fighting in the north alone.

In Greater Manchester 82 incidents were recorded, with 56 in Lancashire.

Many of the dogs used by dog fighters are never found and those who are rescued are often found to be banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act and cannot legally be rehomed.

Dog fighting was outlawed in England in 1835 but still goes on today. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA dog fighting expert and Special Operations Unit chief inspector Ian Muttitt said: "It’s staggering that something which has been illegal for almost 200 years, which most people would consider consigned to history, is still so rife.

"Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months.

"Around this time of year nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day."

The north of England has been revealed as the worst region in England and Wales for dog fighting. Credit: RSPCA

Signs of dog fighting:

Dog with lots of scars on its face, front legs, hind legs and thighs.

Puncture wounds and mangled ears could be signs of dog fighting and should be reported to the RSPCA or the police.

Other suspicious activity includes dogs being hidden away in outbuildings or kennels of sight and not exercised in public.

Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA's Ian Muttitt said: "Dogs who win fights are prized and are often treated like kings. But those who refuse to fight or lose are often abandoned or barbarically killed.

"Dog fighting is serious, organised animal cruelty and we would not want anyone to put themselves at risk with the sort of people who are involved in such a violent pastime.

"It is imperative to report suspicions to the RSPCA and to under no circumstances approach these people yourself."

The RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, aims to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

