The man who shot 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool will not be able to appeal his sentence.

Thomas Cashman is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 42 years after being convicted of her murder.

Olivia was caught in the cross-fire when Cashman burst into her home in Dovecot in pursuit of fellow drug dealer 36-year-old Joseph Nee last August.

Cashman's legal team were due to argue that his sentence was too harsh, and that he should serve less time before parole.

Previously a separate application to the court under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme had also been thrown out.

At his murder trial the jury was told that Cashman "lay in wait" with two guns to attack Nee on the evening of 22 August.

Thomas Cashman shot Olivia Pratt-Korbel after lying in wait for fellow drug dealer Joseph Nee Credit: PA

Attempting to escape Nee ran towards door of Olivia's home after her mother, Cheryl Korbel, went out to see what the noise was.

Continuing to shoot Cashman fired a bullet through the door.

It passed through Ms Korbel's hand, before hitting Olivia in the chest.

Cashman was branded a "coward" for his refusal to come into court for the sentence hearing, and this prompted calls for laws to force criminals to attend their sentencing or face longer in prison.