A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Levenshulme on Sunday, 9 July.

Harrison Marvin, aged 36, suffered fatal injuries following the incident on Rushmere Avenue and was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.Samuel Obokiti, 29, of Rushmere Avenue, Levenshulme, has been charged with murder.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 12 July.

Bar doorman Harrison Marvin has been described as 'kind and caring', with the 'best smile'.

Friends say he was known as 'The Dancing Doorman' as he worked at bars in Stockport.

Shaun, owner at I-Guard security where Mr Marvin worked, said: "We are deeply saddened by the news and murder of Harrison. Taken far too soon, Harrison was an excellent employee who will be deeply missed by myself, our management and ultimately his colleagues he worked with.

"Harrison was a fantastic person who had a great personality and earned himself the title of 'The Dancing Doorman'. When we received the news, we were all in disbelief and shock. He truly was a large part of the I-Guard family."

