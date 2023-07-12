MPs have asked the Isle of Man Government whether they would 'commit to a fully inquiry' into the Summerland fire, during a debate in the House of Commons.

Justin Madders MP led the discussion in Westminster, examining the 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster.

A total of 50 people died during the tragedy in the Isle of Man, with many more injured.

Mr Madders said: "I approached the Isle of Man Government to ask whether they would commit to a full inquiry, similar in structure to the Hillsborough Inquiry.

"A blueprint that we could be followed, but I accept that given the length of time that has passed it may be a little bit unrealistic to expect that.

"But I still expected more than I received, which simply directed to the inquiry of 1973.

Jason McCartney MP also spoke during the debate, speaking of his constituent Jackie Hallam who escaped the fire as a child.

Jackie lost her mum Lorna and her best friend Jane in the disaster.

Mr McCartney supported the campaign calling on the Isle of Man Government to apologise, adding: "We should ask them, please, to have another look at the death by misadventure verdict."

A statement has been released ahead of the debate by a spokesperson at the Isle of Man Government which reads: "The Isle of Man Government is aware of the debate taking place in the House of Commons this week.

"Officers have assisted by providing information around what is taking place locally to mark the anniversary and reflect on the tragic loss of life half a century ago.

"The centrepiece of the commemorations will be a National Service of Remembrance being held on Sunday 30 July.

"This will be preceded next week by a statement delivered to Tynwald Members by the Chief Minister to mark the 50th anniversary."

The 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster is on 2 August 2023.

