A serving and a former GMP officer have been given community orders for assaulting a prisoner following an investigation.

Former Police Sergeant Ian Dunn, 58, was found guilty of assault at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on July 10 2023, while Custody Detention Officer (CDO) Warren Clarke, 45, had earlier pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Dunn was given a 12-week curfew order and CDO Clarke an eight-week curfew.

Both were ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 11 July 2023.

The charges relate to an incident at Pendleton Police Station in June 2022 when CDO Clarke threw a bucket of water over a male prisoner.

Dunn has now retired from the force, while CDO Clarke is suspended from duty – both will now be subject to internal disciplinary proceedings.

Chief Inspector Carl Gilbert, of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, said: “The victim in this incident didn’t make a complaint, but this kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated.

"A thorough investigation was carried out, leading to the criminal convictions.

"Disciplinary proceedings will take place now that the judicial process has finished.”

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane, GMP Force Lead for Custody, said: “Everyone who comes into contact with GMP deserves to be treated with respect and compassion.

"Since this incident, we have appointed an entirely new command team for the Custody Branch and are implementing wider reform that will ensure the highest standards are maintained.”