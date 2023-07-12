Police in the Isle of Man have confirmed a rider and a marshal died during a practice session at the Southern 100.

Organisers say the incident involved 'two riders, a marshal and a spectator', which resulted in two fatalities.

Both of the fatalities were male, but no further details as to their identities is being released at this time.

The incident occurred in the area between the start line and shortly after the junction of the bypass with Arbory Road.

The Southern 100 is a road racing event on the Isle of Man.

Detective Inspector Neil Craig said: “The area was well attended at the time by members of the public who were watching the races, and officers have already spoken to a number of people regarding what they saw.

"However, it is likely that there are people who either witnessed what occurred, or who have video footage of the incident itself, who we are yet to identify and make contact with.

"I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who was present at the time, and who feels they may be able to assist, to please make contact with us.

"Any witnesses, or people affected by the events of last night can attend Castletown Civic Centre where Police and staff from Manx Care will be present to provide any help and support you may need.

"Whilst investigations are still being undertaken into this collision, we would respectfully ask the public to refrain from speculating as to what may have occurred."

The incident was red-flagged at the end of the 1,100cc practise session.

The Southern 100 Road Races attracts over 300 riders each year, with fans travelling to the island to witness the action on the Colas Billown Circuit.