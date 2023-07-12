A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a van near Rochdale.

Officers were called out to a collision between a pedestrian and a van on the A671 Market Street, in Whitworth, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday 11 July.The woman, who was from the local area, had been crossing the road.She suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Fiat Fiorina van was unhurt, Lancashire Police said.

Emergency services on the scene in Whitworth. Credit: MEN Media

Officers closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. Enquiries into the collision are continuing.

Police are urging any witnesses, or anyone with video footage from the area, to come forward.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has sadly lost her life as a result of this collision."I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision or who may have CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch."

