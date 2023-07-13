Five more people have been charged after five warrants were executed in Kirkby as part of an operation following a riot at a hotel which houses asylum seekers in Knowsley.

On Friday 10 February a police van was set on fire and missiles were thrown at officers facilitating an initially peaceful protest which turned violent at the Suites Hotel on Ribblers Lane.

On Thursday 13 July five warrants were executed in Kirkby as part of an investigative police response into the incidents of disorder and crime at the Suites Hotel where five people were arrested.

Police in riot gear after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Kirkby. Credit: Peter Powell/PA

Daniel Fulham, aged 38 of Old Rough Lane, Northwood Kirkby and Brian McPadden , aged 60 of Britonside Avenue, Southdene were charged for violent disorder.

Three teenage boys aged 16, 17 and 13 from Kirkby were also charged with violent disorder.

They have since been bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday 27 July 2023.