Chemicals, drugs, ammunition and stolen vehicles have been recovered after a warrant was executed at Hartley’s Village in Aintree, resulting in an arrest.

On Thursday 25 May, officers executed a warrant at the units on Long Lane and Hartley Avenue where a large quantity of suspected chemicals were found, as well as ammunition and stolen vehicle parts.

An extensive investigation commenced due to the complexity of the site where crime scene investigators examined the criminal finds.

Police remain in the area to support residents.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed the investigation on site has finished, and the following items were recovered:

Over 30 stolen motor vehicles both complete and parts

Large cannabis cultivation operation was set up, containing 18 plants at time of warrant, and two packets of cannabis.

Equipment and chemicals consistent with the production of amphetamine

More than 100 rounds of ammunition of various calibre

On 29 June, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, production of cannabis and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis).

Police say he has been released on conditional bail while police continue to investigate.

Merseyside Police at Hartley's Village Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: "Although we have now left the Hartley’s site and an arrest has been made, our investigation is still ongoing into what we have recovered.

"We are investigating a variety of offences including the production of amphetamine drugs, the cultivation of cannabis, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis), possession of ammunition, theft of motor vehicle, and handling stolen goods."

Police remain in the area to support residents and are urging people who have information which can help with the investigation to contact them.

The local policing team is in the process of organising a community surgery for residents to pop by and chat to officers.

Residents will receive a letter to announce the details soon.

Cannabis plants and vehicles, including a scrambler bike were found Credit: Merseyside Police

Det Insp Coote added: "We continue to appeal to anyone with information who we haven’t spoken to please contact us.

"Any information you have, no matter how small you may think it is, could be vital to our ongoing enquiries."

